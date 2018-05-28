Clanton Farms Brings in First Box of Tomatoes

Clanton Farms of Hermitage, AR brought in the first box of tomatoes Sunday, May 27, 2018. Clanton Farms is a 5th Generation tomato farm that was founded by Hollis Clanton. It is currently operated by Randy Clanton and his sons Sam and Randy Jr. They farm approximately 250 acres of tomatoes as well as other produce including cabbage, watermelon, squash and other produce.
Shown with the first box of “Amelia” tomatoes are Samantha Clanton, daughter of Sam Clanton and Kristy Clanton and Madison McGehee, daughter of David and Misty McGehee.
