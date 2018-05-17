Prison/Jail Project Nearing Approval

Sources have informed salineriverchronicle.com that the proposal for the construction of a new state prison, with some jail space for Bradley and Drew Counties, is under review by the state, and the state is close to being ready to sign it. Bradley County and Drew County have both approved their contract with the private firm.
The facility will be owned and operated by a private company. The state will contract for several hundred prisoners to be housed in the prison and the two counties will pay for jail space. The counties will have a year to year option to continue, in accordance to state law.
The same sources indicate that the location of the prison/jail will be determined by the private company. Two sites have been mentioned in the past, those being near Wilmar in Drew County and in Warren in the industrial park located on the U. S. 278 Bypass on the southern city limits of town.
