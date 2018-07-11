New Business Opening On Main Street Thursday

Rob Reep Studio will open Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 225 S. Main Street. It is an art gallery, an art studio where Reep will provide art lessons, and a gift shop. It is also the location for the offices of salineriverchronicle.com, the area's online news website. The business will also order custom-made frames for customers.
After the grand opening, regular store hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with extended hours for classes in the evenings, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturdays.
