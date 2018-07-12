Our Summer Reading Program was a huge success with over 100 participants. For our Closing Program, Author Hal Evans and cast members, Victoria O'Neill and Abigail Raines, of Troupe d'Jour's Midsummer Shakespeare Company presented a sword fighting scene of their upcoming Romeo and Juliet play. Sponsors were recognized. Awards were given for completion of Reading, Food, Participation, and Rock Challenges. Henry and Philip Kucia of the Ebenezer Food Pantry were on hand to accept the 250+ food/toiletry items that were collected during the program. In addition, over 100 painted rocks were donated for our Rock Garden. Each child received a goody bag and a book and had the opportunity to paint the "Libraries Rock!" car!!
Thursday, July 12, 2018
Summer Reading Program At Library Huge Success
Our Summer Reading Program was a huge success with over 100 participants. For our Closing Program, Author Hal Evans and cast members, Victoria O'Neill and Abigail Raines, of Troupe d'Jour's Midsummer Shakespeare Company presented a sword fighting scene of their upcoming Romeo and Juliet play. Sponsors were recognized. Awards were given for completion of Reading, Food, Participation, and Rock Challenges. Henry and Philip Kucia of the Ebenezer Food Pantry were on hand to accept the 250+ food/toiletry items that were collected during the program. In addition, over 100 painted rocks were donated for our Rock Garden. Each child received a goody bag and a book and had the opportunity to paint the "Libraries Rock!" car!!
