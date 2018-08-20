First "Music On Main" Event Brings Packed House At Rob Reep Studio

Rob Reep Studio hosted its first "Music On Main" event Saturday evening, August 18, 2018, with Carthen Doster taking to the stage and performing a free acoustic show for an overflow crowd.
Doster was joined onstage by fellow guitar player Nick Ferrell. The two performed a number of original acoustic songs during their hour long show. From 6pm-7pm refreshments were provided and visitors were able to drop in to not only claim their seat for the evening, but also enjoy the artwork in the gallery and browse the gift shop.
"The night was a tremendous success for our first month hosting the event," said Rob Reep, owner of Rob Reep Studio. "I wasn't sure what to expect, but considering we were forced to bring in overflow seating, I'm very happy and grateful for the support shown by the community," he continued.
Main Street was full Saturday evening, with cars lining both sides. Reep indicated that he plans to grow the event, with unique musical acts coming in the future. He also says that Warren and the historic Main Street area is on the right path with the potential to be something really special.
"My goal is for Rob Reep Studio to be the artistic hub of Warren's downtown," said Reep. "From events such as our musical performances, to the gallery housing my artwork, our weekly art classes, to even more things we have planned in the future, Rob Reep Studio is open to help fan the flame of creativity and art in South Arkansas," he continued.
If you are a musician, either singer or instrumentalist, interested in performing at Rob Reep Studio, please contact robreepartstudio@gmail.com .
