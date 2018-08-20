SEACAC Launches Free Five County Back To School Festival

In keeping with the established tradition of serving families and children living in Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew counties for over 50 years, the Southeast Arkansas Community Actions Corporation (SEACAC) will launch its first annual free Back to School Festival August 27-31, 2018. The Festival will include live entertainment, food, and fun. The highlight will be the giving away of a 2002 Ford Explorer. Free tickets for the giveaways are made available through local businesses and churches who have partnered with SEACAC to make this event possible.
WHO: Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation
WHAT: Free Five County Back To School Festival
WHEN#1: Monday, August 27, 2018, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE #1: Hamburg Town Square, Hamburg, Ark.
WHEN #2: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE #2: Lake Chicot Amphitheatre, Lake Village, Ark.
WHEN #3: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE #3: Depot City Park, McGehee, Ark.
WHEN #4: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE #4: Town Square, Monticello, Ark.
WHEN #5: Friday, August 31, 2018, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE #5: Warren City Park, Warren, Ark.
About Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation (SEACAC)
Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation (SEACAC), a nonprofit organization, was established in 1966 to serve the counties of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew by planning, coordinating and implementing programs and services to alleviate and eliminate poverty and its causes. Since its inception, SEACAC has serve over 50,000 families. For more information, visit www.seacac.com.
WHO: Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation
WHAT: Free Five County Back To School Festival
WHEN#1: Monday, August 27, 2018, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE #1: Hamburg Town Square, Hamburg, Ark.
WHEN #2: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE #2: Lake Chicot Amphitheatre, Lake Village, Ark.
WHEN #3: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE #3: Depot City Park, McGehee, Ark.
WHEN #4: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE #4: Town Square, Monticello, Ark.
WHEN #5: Friday, August 31, 2018, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
WHERE #5: Warren City Park, Warren, Ark.
About Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation (SEACAC)
Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation (SEACAC), a nonprofit organization, was established in 1966 to serve the counties of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew by planning, coordinating and implementing programs and services to alleviate and eliminate poverty and its causes. Since its inception, SEACAC has serve over 50,000 families. For more information, visit www.seacac.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment