Arrest Made In Residential Burglary

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force has made an arrest in a residential burglary case involving the Hickory Hole Hunting Club, located on Bradley Rd. 70. The Sheriff's Office was notified September 6th. Several campers were broken into and a number of items were stolen, including guns.
The case was worked by Bradley County CID Brad Johnston, who has just recently gone to work for the Sheriff's Office. According to Mr. Johnston, a substantial number of the stolen items have been recovered and the case remains under investigation. At this time two arrest have been made. Stephanie Tucker and Nicholas Smith were taken into custody and charged with 6 counts of residential burglary and other crimes. Both had bonds set at $10,000.00. It is reported that Smith has bonded out.
