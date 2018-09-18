Arrest Report: Sept. 17, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Tony Jackson, 1103 Kelly St., Warren, AR., age 25, charged with capita murder and tampering with evidence (9-13-18)
Christy Marshall, 599 University Bld., Apt. 926, TX., age 27, charged with batter 3rd (9-15-18)
Keith Davis, York St., Warren, AR., age 25, arrested on warrant-Warren (9-15-19)
Smitty Davis, 519 Cobb St., Warren, AR., age 51, charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, possssion of controlled substance-marijuana (9-16-19)
Tony Jackson, 1103 Kelly St., Warren, AR., age 25, charged with capita murder and tampering with evidence (9-13-18)
Christy Marshall, 599 University Bld., Apt. 926, TX., age 27, charged with batter 3rd (9-15-18)
Keith Davis, York St., Warren, AR., age 25, arrested on warrant-Warren (9-15-19)
Smitty Davis, 519 Cobb St., Warren, AR., age 51, charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, possssion of controlled substance-marijuana (9-16-19)
No comments:
Post a Comment