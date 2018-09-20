BRADLEY COUNTY ON THE VERGE OF WORK READY COMMUNITY CERTIFICATION

WARREN, AR - Members of various businesses and organizations in Bradley County are in partnership to ensure Bradley County reaches the goal of becoming an ACT Work Ready Community. Becoming certified would empower the county with data, processes, and tools that drive economic growth. It would do so by highlighting Bradley County as a potential destination for industries seeking to expand. Local employers in our region recognize the ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate® when hiring. As of August 2018, Bradley County has reached 94% of the goals required to obtain this certification. This has been in part to the efforts of SEACBEC and the South Arkansas Community College Adult Education Center in testing citizens in our county. If you are interesting in taking the NCRC, contact Joanna Carpenter at SouthArk’s Adult Education Center in Bradley County at 870-864-8481.
The next ACT Work Ready Communities meeting will be Thursday, October 11. For more information or to get involved, contact Len Blaylock, BCEDC Director, at 870.226.3760.
