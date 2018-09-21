Friday, September 21, 2018

Guest House Treats Residents To Formal Dinner

Residents and guests enjoy formal dinner at The Guest House.
Residents of the Guest House, located at 1105 Woodlawn Street in Warren, were treated to a formal dinner during their noon meal, Friday, September 21st.  The staff, lead by Administrator Jeff Knight, had the dining area beautifully decorated and the tables elegantly set for a nice streak dinner.  The diners were served sparkling juice and had a fun time visiting and toasting each other.
Several guest and the staff spent time talking with the residents over dinner. 


Administrator Jeff Knight told SRC they were treating the residents to a "special dinner" to give them something to enjoy and be a part of.  It appeared both the residents and the staff had a very good time. 

Guest House provides and safe and enjoyable environment for people who need some assistance and a nice place to live, but are not required to be cared for in a nursing home.  It is staffed around the clock and provides meals and activities.  The residence also provides transportation for scheduled medical appointments and assistance with daily living, personal care and medication.

For more information call 870-226-2346.




Administrator Jeff Knight and Chamber of Commerce President Denisa Pennington

