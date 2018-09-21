Guest House Treats Residents To Formal Dinner

|Residents and guests enjoy formal dinner at The Guest House.
Several guest and the staff spent time talking with the residents over dinner.
Administrator Jeff Knight told SRC they were treating the residents to a "special dinner" to give them something to enjoy and be a part of. It appeared both the residents and the staff had a very good time.
Guest House provides and safe and enjoyable environment for people who need some assistance and a nice place to live, but are not required to be cared for in a nursing home. It is staffed around the clock and provides meals and activities. The residence also provides transportation for scheduled medical appointments and assistance with daily living, personal care and medication.
For more information call 870-226-2346.
|Administrator Jeff Knight and Chamber of Commerce President Denisa Pennington
