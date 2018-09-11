Preventing Business Losses Is Subject Of Free Seminar September 25

MONTICELLO, AR — How to avoid potential losses in business is the subject of a free seminar September 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Seark College in Pine Bluff. The event is being presented by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
Attorney Sarah Howard Jenkins will share insight into seven steps to prevent business or personal losses, including the legal effect of different business structures for running a business and avoiding personal responsibility for business debts and obligations.
To register, go to http://asbtdc.org/training/monticello-events/ or call Lavonica Davis at (870) 460-1266.
