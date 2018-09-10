Monday, September 10, 2018

WJS Set to Take School Photos Sept 19/Yearbooks on Sale Now

Monday, September 19, 2018--Picture day for Warren High School 9th, 10th, and 11th graders.  Packets have been distributed, but if students or parents  need a packet or more information, contact Justin Long, Yearbook Adviser, at justin.long@warrensd.org.

Yearbooks are now for sale until September 28, 2018. Tthey are $30.  If the student would like to personalize his/her yearbook, there will be is an additional $6, but they will receive up to four free icons if they make that purchase.
