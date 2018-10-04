Bradley County Family Fall Festival Welcomes All-Ages For A Fun Halloween Night Of Trunk Or Treat

You might see a ghost or goblin Wednesday, October 31 on Main Street as there is a planned community wide Trunk Or Treat Bradley County Family Fall Festival set to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. throughout the entire length of Main Street and on to the Warren Branch Library.
Kids and adults are invited to dress up in their best costume to compete for some cool prizes! There will be a preschool division, elementary school division, middle school, adult/teen division, twins division, as well as a family division for those with a group of three or more.
The group putting on the event is working in conjunction with the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. They could still use volunteers to help out. Donations for prizes and donations for production of the event are also still welcome. Volunteers are still needed for dressing up and handing out candy, working games, and decorating and working the tents and trunks.
Below is the full schedule of events:
