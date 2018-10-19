State Police CID Makes Arrest In Murder For Hire Case In Monticello

Official Press Release From the Arkansas State Police:
Stephanie Rogers, 48, of Monticello was arrested yesterday (Thursday, October 18, 2018) by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division. She is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder and Solicitation to Commit Capital Murder.
On October 16, 2018 officials of the Monticello Police Department contacted the state police criminal investigation division requesting assistance in a case involving information that Rogers wanted a particular individual killed.
Special Agents presented their findings yesterday to Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen who subsequently charged Rogers. She was later arrested and placed in the Drew County Jail. A first appearance court hearing is expected to occur today.
