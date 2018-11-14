November 14, 2018 (Warren, AR) - The Bradley Animal Rescue Coalition (BARC) has announced plans to host a BARC Bazaar, just in time for last minute holiday shopping. The BARC Bazaar will take place on Saturday December 15th, 2018 from 10am until 3pm at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA gym in Warren, Arkansas.
“The BARC Bazaar will be a multi-vendor, holiday shopping experience,” says Heather McClain, President of BARC. “Come join us for a one-of-a-kind last-minute Christmas shopping experience. We will have tons of vendors with unique merchandise for that special someone on your Christmas list,” she said.
Booth space is still available. Booths are 10x10 feet and are available to rent for $50 and a donation to the BARC raffle. Vendors can begin set up at 8am and must stay until the end of the event at 3pm. The proceeds from all booth rentals go directly to benefit the Bradley Animal Rescue Coalition.
For more information, contact: Heather McClain – 870.489.8615, BARCWarren@yahoo.com
About BARC: Helping homeless animals in Bradley County Arkansas and beyond.
