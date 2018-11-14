Junior Auxiliary Seeks Support for Angel Tree Project

“With the Christmas season approaching, the Junior Auxiliary of Warren currently has well over 100 children that qualify for our Angel Tree project! If you are interested in sponsoring an Angel or have any questions, please contact Courtney Sellers at 870-820-4273, or get in touch with any other Junior Auxiliary member.
Angel Trees will be set up at Warren Bank & Trust, Mane Event, and the Country Club.
We are so thankful to live in a wonderful community that has proven time and time again to support and provide for our Angels. Thank you for using your time and money to ensure that all of the children in Warren have a very Merry Christmas!”
Angel Trees will be set up at Warren Bank & Trust, Mane Event, and the Country Club.
We are so thankful to live in a wonderful community that has proven time and time again to support and provide for our Angels. Thank you for using your time and money to ensure that all of the children in Warren have a very Merry Christmas!”
No comments:
Post a Comment