Resolution Adopted Honoring R.V. Warner

|Lou Ann and Bruce Anderson and Mrs. Betty Ann Warner listen as Mayor Bryan Martin reads proclamation honoring the late R.V. Warner.
Gregg Reep, representing a number of Main Street businesses, requested the status of the city's consideration of purchasing the "Old Bryant" building on main Street. He submitted a petition to the council at the October meeting. Mayor Martin stated it was being discussed.
The council then confirmed the appointment of John B. Frazer to a five year term on the Warren Aviation Commission.
Mayor Martin then invited Mrs. Betty Ann Warner, her daughter Lou Ann and District Judge Bruce Anderson to join him before the Council to read a resolution honoring R.V. Warner for his life and contributions to the community of Warren. The City Council voted 6-0 to adopt the resolution which will be presented to Mrs. Warner and retained in the city's records.
In other action, the council then confirmed the appointment of Dana Langford and James R. Hooper as members of the Warren Planning Commission. The council then voted to authorize the closure of additional streets during the Christmas Parade scheduled for December 2nd.
Police Chief Shaun Hildreth presented the monthly report of the police department. Police Committee Chairman Burks ask about the status of a pay increase for the department. Ways and Means Chairman Henderson stated that police salaries are under consideration by the committee as they prepare the proposed 2019 budget.
The Fire Chief's report was presented. The Sanitation Department and Building Officials Office report was given by Mike May. Street Foremen Ricky Joe Davis made comments on Street Department activities. Alderman Henderson then reported on behalf of the Ways and Means Committee, a recommendation to provide Christmas time bonuses to city employees and officials. She indicated this is done each year, pending the city having available funds, to enhance the annual pay for employees. The following pay was approved for each employee:
*Employees with less than one year service, elected officials and council members-$110.00
*Employees with one year, but less than five years of service-$200.00
*Employees with five years, but less than 10 years of service-$300.00
*Employees with ten years, but less than 15 years of service-$400.00
*Employees with fifteen years, but less than 20 years of service- $500.00
*Employees with twenty years and over of service-$2400.00
Total cost of all bonuses= $15,390.00
$1,177.34-FICA
$2,270.03-Retirement
$18,837.37-Total Expense
Council Member Henderson told the council that the Ways and Means Committee will be meeting November, 14th at 4:30 P.M. to work on the budget for 2019.
The Sanitation Committee reported that they are recommending a $2.00 per month rate increase for garbage collection and disposal. According to information provided, the solid waste system is running a $24,522.00 deficit for the year. The need to buy some new equipment and to cover the increased cost of disposal is causing the need for the increase. Action will be considered at the December council meeting. If approved, the new rates will go into effect in January of 2019.
Reports were reviewed as submitted by the Planning Commission, Aviation Commission, Warren Housing Authority and the Water/Sewer Commission. A report was provided for the Parks and Recreation Director. Also the monthly report for the Cultural Center was presented.
Announcements were then made:
*Christmas Parade-December 2nd at 4:30 P.M.
*City Offices closed December 24th and 25th for Christmas
*2019 Municipal League Winter Conference, January 16-18, 2019
*Retirement reception for city employees set for December 7th, 2-4 P.M.
The council voted to pay the bills for November, 2018 and then voted to adjourn. The next regular council meeting is scheduled for December 10th at 5:30 P.M.
