Arrest Report: January 21, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Markus Powell, 800 Chestnut St., Warren, AR, age 37, arrested on parole warrant (1-9-19)
Amia N. Jacobs, 1018 Brown St., Warren, AR, age 22, arrested on warrant (1-11-19)
William Leeper, 1554 Hwy. 83 N, Monticello, AR, age 39, charged with driving on suspended license, no proof of insurance (1-12-19)
Brian Lambert, 322 Birch St., Hermitage, AR, age 55, charged with shoplifting, arrested on probation parole warrant and warrant from Warren PD (1-12-19)
Nichole McClendon, 759 Bradley 38, Warren, AT, age 20, charged with no driver's license, no insurance, fictitious tags (1-13-19)
Blake Pope, 603 Clio St., Warren, AR, age 33, arrested on warrant (1-14-19)
Michael Kentrell Jones, 900 E. Cedar, Warren, AR, age 30, arrested on warrant (1-14-219)
Cecilia Deoine St. John, 312 W. Pine St., Warren AR, age 22, arrested on warrant from City of Warren (1-14-19)
MacKenie Nichols, 40 Brookridge Dr., Warren, AR, arrested on warrant (1-15-19)
Clark Goudy, 6200 Olloway Rd., Sheridan, AR, age 51, arrested on warrants from the city and Drew County (1-16-19)
Grey Bucttner, 2500 West Fluker Ave., Pine Bluff, AR, age 43, charged with possession of a controlled substance - crack, , parole hold (1-16-19)
Steven R. Rice, 299 Bradley Rd. 30, Banks, AR, age 26, arrested on warrant from City of Warren (1-17-19)
