City Council Committees For 2019

During the January 14th Warren City Council meeting, the members voted to set the standing committee assignments for the city's fiscal year of January-December, 2019. The committee make ups are as follows:
Police Committee-Chairman Zachary Burks, Dorothy Henderson, Memory Frazer
Fire Committee-Chairman Memory Frazer, Angela Marshall, Joel Tolefree
Sanitation Committee-Chairman Angela Marshall, Zachary Burks, Emily Moseley
Street Committee-Chairman Emily Moseley, Zachary Burks, Joel Tolefree
Community and Economic Development Committee-Chairman Joel Tolefree, Angela Marshall, Dorothy Henderson
Ways and Means Committee-Chairman Dorothy Henderson, Emily Moseley, Memory Frazer
Each council member chairs one committee and serves on two others. The committees make recommendations to the full council for consideration for final action.
The Mayor may assign issues to a committee or the full council can vote to place a matter in a committee for review and action.
Police Committee-Chairman Zachary Burks, Dorothy Henderson, Memory Frazer
Fire Committee-Chairman Memory Frazer, Angela Marshall, Joel Tolefree
Sanitation Committee-Chairman Angela Marshall, Zachary Burks, Emily Moseley
Street Committee-Chairman Emily Moseley, Zachary Burks, Joel Tolefree
Community and Economic Development Committee-Chairman Joel Tolefree, Angela Marshall, Dorothy Henderson
Ways and Means Committee-Chairman Dorothy Henderson, Emily Moseley, Memory Frazer
Each council member chairs one committee and serves on two others. The committees make recommendations to the full council for consideration for final action.
The Mayor may assign issues to a committee or the full council can vote to place a matter in a committee for review and action.
No comments:
Post a Comment