Chamber of Commerce Board Meets

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met Monday, February 11, inthe BCEDC Board room. It was called to order by Chairman Patrick Marshall.
Prior to the meeting the Board had been made aware of the passing of the Chamber President Sarah Wehland Friday. They voted to send a memorial to honor Ms. Wehland.
A statement was read by Patrick Marshall: “Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors expresses it's condolences to the Wehland family in the passing of our Executive Director, Sarah Wehland. In her short time with us, she worked tirelessly to promote the ideals of our organization. This included supporting existing businesses, attracting new businesses, and giving assistance to Chamber special events. The Chamber will continue to support these aims as it moves forward.”
The Board members were told that visitation for Ms. Wehland will be Wednesday night and Funeral Serviced will be Thursday.
When the Board continued with discussion of what direction to take now, Mayor Denisa Pennington
asked the Board to not rush into any actions. She told them the the Chamber needs to determine what we want and where they want to go from here. The board agreed.
Minutes were approved of the last meeting, and an update on the new copier/phone system was also given.
Logan Adams has been a volunteer in the Chamber office for several month. He will be continuing to volunteer, however it was noted that Logan attends classes at UAM most mornings. The chamber called for volunteers to help.
It was suggested that Logan be paid $10 an hour for compensation for his work. The Board approved this issue.
The by-laws of the organization have been shared with each board member for review. A committee was selected to review the by-laws, make recommendations, and present them to the Chamber of Commerce. The committee will consist of Jenelle Lipton (Chairman), James Wells, and Curtis Blankinship).
A motion to donate $500 to Make Warren Shine (a group that is not affiliated with the Chamber) toward the purchase of new flags for downtown. The funds would come from a special events fund set up earlier by the Chamber. After some discussion, which yielded a misconception of some Board members about the relationship of the two organization, the motion was tabled.
Logan Adams asked the Board for their guidance in handling thank you and welcome letters for those paying Chamber dues or making contributions. It was noted that Ms. Wehland had been signing them. The Board instructed him to continue sending out the letters with the salutation being from the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce instead of an individual.
The financial statement was reviewed with a few questions but was approved by the group.
All Board members were presented with confidentiality statements to sign. This came as a result of the board training session held in late January.
Chamber dues have been mailed out.
It was reported that the Pink Tomato Festival Executive Committee has met. They have the Friday night entertainment worked out but are still working on the Saturday night lineup. As soon as contract negotiations are concluded, the information will be made public.
