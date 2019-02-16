Communities Unlimited Visit Warren

The organization "Communities Unlimited" recently had representatives in Warren to continue it's effort in the Warren community to help the city grow economically and to advance leadership qualities. Three staff members were on hand at a public meeting conducted, February 14th, in the Multi-purpose Room of the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. Jackson Alexander, a community facilitator, Ashley Capel, a management consultant and Juan Carlos Posadas, associate management consultant made presentations on ways to further develop the city and ways to promote community and economic growth.
The organization will be holding future meetings and providing additional leadership training. They will be available to help provide business planning and direct small business toward financial assistance.
The organization will be holding future meetings and providing additional leadership training. They will be available to help provide business planning and direct small business toward financial assistance.
No comments:
Post a Comment