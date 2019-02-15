Lions Cub District Governor Encouraged Club to Continue to be Active

Lions Club District Governor Visits Warren
District Governor Gloria Montgomery was guest speaker at the February 13th meeting of the Warren Lions Club. The meeting was held at Molly's Diner. The District Governor encouraged the club to continue to be active and to work at recruiting new members.
The Governor gave her testimony as to how she became a Lion. She lost her eyesight and the Lions World Services for the blind helped her learn to deal with her handicap and she strongly supports the efforts by Lions to help the blind, to aid those in need and to give to their local communities.
She talked about another project the state Lions are supporting to purchase equipment to better test for eye disease in close proximity to South Arkansas. The Warren Club voted to make a contribution.
