Community Action Ex. Committee Meets

Members of the Executive Committee of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency met Monday morning, March 18th at 8:00 A.M. in the conference room of the agency headquarters in Warren. They met to discuss several issues and to prepare recommendations for the full board, which will meet Tuesday, March 19th at 3:30 P.M. also in the conference room. They discussed several issues including plans to seek a new agency Executive Director and a new finance director. Other matters discussed were issues to comply with workers compensation and a succession plan to operate while a new executive director is being sought.
The committee will recommend to the full board that the three signatories to sign checks and and purchase orders over $500.00 be: Angela Meeks, A,Senique Daniels and Andrew Tolbert. They also recommend Mrs. Meeks be named as the retirement trustee.
The full board will take action on Tuesday to execute the succession plan, which calls for the Director of the CSBG program to serve as interim agency director until further action is taken. Final action on the position of Head Start Director will also be taken.
