Intermodal Meets, Lacks Quorum

Members of the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority gathered March 20th in the conference room of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission to conduct monthly business. There was no quorum available so no official business was acted upon. The board was provided minutes of the February meeting and a financial report. Those present agreed to authorize the agency's bookkeeper to paid the bill due in the amount of $341.47.
There was some continued discussion of the long standing delay in getting a solution to the matter of crossing the rail line within the intermodal site. It appears there has been some confusion on the part of the railroad company according to board members that have communicated with railroad. The company seems to think the crossing is to provide access to another public road. It does not. This has been conveyed to the railroad. No action has yet been approved. This matter has been pending nearly three years.
A good portion of the time was spent discussing the importance of getting an accurate census count next year. It is important that the communities of Southeast Arkansas get a complete count. The population and income information determines state turn back, federal assistance as well as sets congressional districts, legislative House and Senate Districts, city wards and JP districts for the counties. It is very important.
There was also some discussion of the receivables listed on the financial report. Currently the list is as follows:
*City of Monticello-$26,924.29
*City of Warren-$22,434.94
*Drew County-$9532.99
*Bradley County-$156,327.85
Members talked about canceling the amounts listed as owed by each entity since the organization has $78,912.95 cash on hand and expects future state funds. They talked about canceling the $9,532.99 owed by Drew County and reducing each of the other three entities by the same amount. This would keep all four on a level playing field concerning the amount contributing to the intermodal. Legally each of the four local government owes only any amount approved by their governing bodies on an annual basis. Bradley County has not paid any funds into the authority for several years but has been using the county road department ( men and equipment ) to conduct maintenance and drainage work on the site. They have been given credit for work performed. Since there was no quorum, no action was taken.
