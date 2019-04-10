Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Circuit Court Hands Down Sentences/Sets Hayes Trial

Circuit Judge Sam Pope presided over Bradley County Circuit Court Monday, April 8th.  He heard a variety of cases, including first appearances, pre-trial hearings and the final dispensation of several cases.  The following sentences were approved by the Court:

*Samantha Ashley Miller-convicted of possession of controlled substance, schedule I/II,  methamphetamine or cocaine, 24 months in prison and ordered to pay court cost

*Lorelel Ramsey-convicted of forgery II, 72 months in prison and 24 months suspended, ordered
to pay court costs

*Cody Levon Danley-convvicted of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance schedule I/II, methamphetamine or concaine, 48 months in prison, 24 months suspended and ordered to pay court cost

The Court set the murder trial of J. R. Hayes for April 23-24, 2019.

