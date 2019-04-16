Frank Spain Announces for Tenth Judicial Circuit Judge Division 2

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Frank Spain announces his campaign for Tenth Judicial Circuit Judge Division 2.
Frank Spain moved to Crossett with his parents, Thomas and Marguerite Earnestine Spain in 1990 when his mother was appointed to the position of Postmaster. He attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1997. Frank began his legal career as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the 15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. In 2001 he was hired by the then newly elected Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen for the 10th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office. In 2004 he married LaDonna (Hundley) the daughter of Larry and Linda Hundley, and they have raised three daughters: Kendal Wilson Noble, Klaire Wilson, and Caroline Wilson. They attend First United Methodist Church in Monticello. With the marriage of his daughter Kendal to Brent Noble, his family has grown. In October 2018, LaDonna and Frank became grandparents to a baby girl.
Frank has been serving the citizens of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew counties in multiple roles. As a deputy prosecuting attorney, Frank has prosecuted over 2800 felony cases in circuit court ranging from Capital Murder to Driving while intoxicated. Frank has extensive jury trial experience including 11 Capital Murders, and multiple Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Robbery, Rape, Sexual Assaults on minors, and Cocaine and/or Methamphetamine Manufacturing, Delivery and Possession with Intent to Deliver trials. He also has served as a county attorney and filed civil cases on behalf of the prosecuting attorney’s office and local law enforcement agencies. Frank has helped families by pursuing mental health, drug, and alcohol commitments.
“It is my belief that everyone is entitled to fair and impartial justice regardless of income, race, gender, or faith. It is my desire to continue to serve the citizens of this judicial circuit with the same dedication and diligence that I have for the last 19 years. “
Frank Spain moved to Crossett with his parents, Thomas and Marguerite Earnestine Spain in 1990 when his mother was appointed to the position of Postmaster. He attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1997. Frank began his legal career as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the 15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. In 2001 he was hired by the then newly elected Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen for the 10th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office. In 2004 he married LaDonna (Hundley) the daughter of Larry and Linda Hundley, and they have raised three daughters: Kendal Wilson Noble, Klaire Wilson, and Caroline Wilson. They attend First United Methodist Church in Monticello. With the marriage of his daughter Kendal to Brent Noble, his family has grown. In October 2018, LaDonna and Frank became grandparents to a baby girl.
Frank has been serving the citizens of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew counties in multiple roles. As a deputy prosecuting attorney, Frank has prosecuted over 2800 felony cases in circuit court ranging from Capital Murder to Driving while intoxicated. Frank has extensive jury trial experience including 11 Capital Murders, and multiple Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Robbery, Rape, Sexual Assaults on minors, and Cocaine and/or Methamphetamine Manufacturing, Delivery and Possession with Intent to Deliver trials. He also has served as a county attorney and filed civil cases on behalf of the prosecuting attorney’s office and local law enforcement agencies. Frank has helped families by pursuing mental health, drug, and alcohol commitments.
“It is my belief that everyone is entitled to fair and impartial justice regardless of income, race, gender, or faith. It is my desire to continue to serve the citizens of this judicial circuit with the same dedication and diligence that I have for the last 19 years. “
No comments:
Post a Comment