Remember Job Fair Thursday, April 11th

The Bradley County Job Fair is set for Thursday, April 11th from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. It will be held in the Activity Center of Immanuel Baptist Church located at 701 West Pine Street, in Warren. Numerous employers will be on hand looking for workers.
If you are seeking employment, training, assistance, career counseling, help preparing a resume or a student looking for a summer job, attend. There are jobs available in the Warren and Southeast Arkansas area.
For additional information contact Dorothy Henderson at 870-226-5879, ext. 136. Email her at Dorothy.Henderson@dhs.arkansas.gov. This is an opportunity to find good employment.
