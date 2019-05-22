Council Approves Speed Bumps

The Hermitage City Council met May 20th for the monthly meeting of the council. Present were council members Annette Peebles, Randy Gorman, Jr., Mayor Tonya Kendrix, Police Chief Ben Poole and Angela Dawson and Daphne Hargis. Minutes of the April meeting were approved and the financial statement was reviewed and approved.
Chief Poole reported 15 citations were issued in April. There were no fires reported. Under the water preort it was noted lab results are within allowable limits.
The council approved the installation of speedbumps on W. Grand between Main and the train tracks. This was the result of complaints concerning speeding. The council then approved a proposal from RJR Playgrounds in the amount of $41,244.67 for implementation of a Fun Park Grant. This is for construction of a fun park.
The members then approved a membership for Mayor Kendrix to join the Rotary Club. Ordinance 116 was adopted to allow Mrs. Mary Vines to work at City Hall through the NCBA program.
