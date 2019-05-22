The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation Board of Directors will conduct a Special Called meeting Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 1:00p.m. The meeting will be held at the SEACAC Complex located at 1208 North Myrtle Street in Warren, AR.
The meeting is open to the public.
SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties in Southeast Arkansas.
SEACAC follows Titles VI and VII of the Civil Right Act and is operated, managed, and delivers services without regard to age, religion, disability, pollical affiliation, veteran status, sex, race, color or national
The meeting is open to the public.
SEACAC serves Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew Counties in Southeast Arkansas.
SEACAC follows Titles VI and VII of the Civil Right Act and is operated, managed, and delivers services without regard to age, religion, disability, pollical affiliation, veteran status, sex, race, color or national
No comments:
Post a Comment