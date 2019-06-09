Another New Business & Expansion

Robert's Welding Service has opened a new "Heavy Duty Parts" store in the Warren Industrial Park, just of U.S. Highway 278. The new store is adjacent to Robert's Welding Service, also located within the Park. Stop by the new store at 120 Industrial Drive or call 870-226-6280 or 870-820-5021. You will find a large variety of heavy equipment parts to meet your needs.
A large crowd was on hand for the ribbon cutting and a fish dinner was provided for the customers and guest in attendance.
