Channa Tatum, 2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato

2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato Channa Tatum is looking forward to the 63rd Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival this weekend. She will ride in the Festival Parade on Saturday and attend the All Tomato Luncheon before crowning Little Miss Pink Tomato 2019 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Warren Cultural Center.
Channa is the 6 year old daughter of Laporsha Tatum and Charmane Miller of Hermitage. She will be attending Hermitage Elementary this fall. Channa enjoys hanging out with family and friends, dancing, playing basketball and watching you tube. She has enjoyed serving as the 59th Little Miss Pink Tomato.
