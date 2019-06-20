Intermodal Meeting Held

The regular monthly meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority was conducted in the conference room of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission Wednesday, June 19th. There was not a quorum present but two board members welfare reached by phone and voted to approved minutes, approve the financial report and voted to approve an agreement to grow hay on a portion of the authority's property and allow it to be harvested.
A good portion of the discussion revolved around the ongoing issue of securing a permit from Union Pacific to cross the railroad track that runs through the intermodal site. As reported almost every month for nearly three years, the railroad has informed the authority that the proposed crossing is too close to a switch on the line and must be moved or the switch relocated. There has appeared to be a lot of confusion between the rail road owner, the authority and the authority's consulting engineer. There has been a lack of communication.
The consulting engineer informed the board that he had been told the rail owner could not find any documents relating to the issue and the process would have to start over. Authority Chairman John Lipton presented a proposed permit agreement he indicated he had recently received that dictates the terms of crossing the rail line. He read from portions of the agreement and stated the document calls for the authority to pay $11,700.00 for a permit. There was no discussion or mention concerning the matter of relocating the switch or building a new crossing.
Mr. Lipton stated he has talked with the law firm that represents Union Pacific and a representative of Congressman Westerman's office stated they had talked with UP personnel. No solution to the crossing location issue was mentioned or appears to have been reached at this time.
The financial report continued to show the following amounts owed the intermodal by the two cities and two counties:
*Monticello-$27,180.40
*Warren-$22,691.05
*Drew County-$9,789.07
*Bradley County-$156,583.73
Bradley County continues to conduct work on the site utilizing county road crews and material.
The authority shows a cash balance of $77,888.57.
