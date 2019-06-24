Public Comment Addresses Drainage On Rd. 172

Mrs. Edith Strong, a regular attendee of the Bradley County Quorum Court meetings, addressed County Judge Klay McKinney and the nine members of the Bradley County Quorum Court relating to drainage problems on County Road 172, during the regular monthly meeting of the Court June 17th. Mrs. Strong indicated she was speaking in support of an elderly lady who lives on the road and has experienced issues with water. According to Mrs. Strong, efforts by the county to solve the problem have been woefully inadequate and she did not believe the elderly lady was properly dealt with. Judge McKinney stated he would look further into the matter.
In regular business the Court approved the Treasurer's report, the previous minutes and the Sheriff's report. The Treasurer's report listed a reconciled balance of the General Ledger at $4,135,576.20 for May, 2019. Of the total amount, $2,298,480.38 is Hospital Sales and Use Tax funds.
County Judge McKinney reported on state aid work ongoing on County Road #5 and that lines have been painted on county Roads 16, 25 and 32. He also reported on new equipment received with grant funding for the Sheriff's office. The Sheriff reported on the new truck he recently put into use. The court was then informed that a new security system has been funded by a grant for the Court House.
The entire Quorum Court meeting lasted 25 minutes.
