School Board Meets for August Regular Meeting.

The Warren School Board met Monday night for their regular monthly meeting. After adopting the minutes of the July regular meeting and a July 23 special called meeting, the board heard minute messages from district administrators.
In the first item of business, the board heard from Anita Swift, an area juvenile intake officcer, who was requesting that the board provide a stipend for her position.
The board then moved into executive session to discuss personnel matters. Upon returning the follow personnel matters were made:
The resignation of Wesley LaFoon, Criminal Justice Instructor at SEACBEC, was approved.
Deborah Trinity Lee Diaz was hired as a Spanigh Instructor.
Steven Forest was hired as a bus driver.
The following classified rehires were made:
Hannah Richey,athletic assistant
Henry Cox, bus driver
Earl Charles, bus driver
Idonia Godwin, bus driver
George Alexander, bus driver
Kevin Dunn, bus driver
James Sawyer, bus driver
Lonnie Rhoden, bus driver
Betty McCoy, bus driver
Mercedes Cox, transportation aide
Ellie Satterlee, bus driver sub
Bobby Hagler bus driver sub
Joe Mason, bus driver sub
Carolyn Pate, bus driver sub
The following classified hires were made contingent upon approval of background checks:
Ashley Bunch, bus driver
Ashley Davis, bus driver
Wayne White, bus driver
Tina Saldivar, bus driver
A stipend was approved for Justin Hollingsworth in the amount of $700 to be the E Sports coordinator.
After handling the personnel matters, the board approved a contract between the Warren School District and South AR Rehabilitation and approved the financial report.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish reported to the board that work on the track is nearly complete with only the marking of lanes, etc. remaining. He expects that it will be done very soon. He reported that school begins tomorrow, and all students will receive free breakfasts and lunches. He told the board that all buses now have two-way radio giving them ability to speak to the sheriff's office.
A representative of the NAACP, Shunda Belin, spoke to the board about her concern for equal handling in matters involving all races of students and employees. She had attended the July meeting and signed up to speak. She addressed this issue. President of the Board Jerry Daniels told her that he was unaware that she had signed up to speak, and they had dropped the ball.
