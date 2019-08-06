SEARK Concert Association Announces 2019-2020 Season

August 24 at 2pm & 7pm
A few strong, Southern women will open the SEARK season in the story of Steel Magnolias. Produced by Cleveland County Community Theater, the show has warmed many hearts across South Arkansas already this summer. The Monticello performances at the UAM Fine Arts Center will close out the tour and be your final chance to catch the girls in action. Tickets* are on sale now: $20/person.
*Steel Magnolias tickets are free with purchase of any membership.
September 19 at 7pm
From Chicago, the award-winning cellist, Alexander Hersh will perform at the Music Recital Hall. Hersh holds the title of The National Federation of Music's 2019 Young Artist of the Year. The event is free, but seats are limited. Tickets are available now!
November 22-23 at 7:30pm
Dr. Kent Skinner and the UAM Music Theater Workshop collaborates with SEARK once again and will produce the captivating, adventurous musical comedy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Tickets are on sale now: $20/person
December 1 at 3pm
Tickets are already disappearing for the full-length performance of The Nutcracker in Southeast Arkansas this Christmas. Accompanied by Dr. Kermit Polling and the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, the Arkansas Festival Ballet will tell the classic story at the UAM Fine Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now at $20/person.
March 12-13 at 7pm, March 14 at 2pm & 7pm
SEARK's annual community theater production this year will be Roger and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music at the UAM Fine Arts Center. Auditions are open to the entire, seven-county SEARK area, scheduled for January 11, and are expected to bring about what is sure to be another phenomenal showcase of local talent. Tickets will go on sale in February for $25/person.
April 17 at 7pm
UAM's Gibson University Center will be transformed to take you back to the “big band days” of dinner dances and Frank Sinatra at SEARK's season finale. Come enjoy Jeremy Davis and the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra accompanied by the award-winning UAM Jazz Band at this energizing, nostalgic evening of fun. An elegant dinner and dance floor will be waiting for you! Tickets are available now: $40/person.
Purchase tickets online at www.searkconcert.org or by phone 870-460-1888. SEARK Concert Association's annual memberships provide reserved seating at each show, first opportunity for spring musical tickets, and reduced overall pricing (this year, purchasing a membership means your Steel Magnolias tickets are completely free)! Memberships can be purchased online or by phone, as well, and are priced as follows:
Associate Membership (One Season Ticket): $100
Friendship Membership (Two Season Tickets): $200
Patron Membership (Three Season Tickets): $300
Sustainer Membership (Four Season Tickets): $400
Benefactor Membership (Six Season Tickets): $600
Additionally, 80 UAM students with a valid student ID receive one free ticket to all shows of the season. The limited quantity of tickets are available in the Music Office two weeks prior to the show.
