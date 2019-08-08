Warren Native Richard Roper Appointed To The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Richard Roper to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission.
The commission is the environmental policy-making body for Arkansas. With guidance from the Governor, the Legislature, the EPA and others, the commission determines the environmental policy for the State and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality Implements these policies.
Mr. Roper is a native of Warren. He earned degrees from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law. He has practiced law in Warren for 40 years and is a partner in the firm of Barton & Roper, PLLC. He has previously served on the Bradley County Quorum Court, the Warren School Board, and the Warren Water and Sewer Commission.
Ricky lives with his wife, Kelly, in the Marsden community in south Bradley County. He has two sons, Joey Roper of Rogers and John Roper of Pansy.
