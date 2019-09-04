Log A Load For Kids Fundraiser Planned for September 14th

The Bradley County Log A Load for Kids chapter invites everyone to the 2019 Barbecue Dinner and Auction Fundraiser for Arkansas Children’s Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Warren, AR.
Since Log A Load for Kids began in Arkansas in 1993, loggers and members of the forestry community have demonstrated their commitment to Arkansas’s children by raising over $10 million for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital at events throughout the state, including log auctions, live and silent auctions, skeet shoots, fish fry’s, barbecues and golf tournaments. This year marks 26 years that Arkansas has helped raise money for this organization. Log A Load for Kids is sponsored by the Arkansas Forestry Association in cooperation with the Arkansas Timber Producers Association.
Arkansas Log A Load For Kids has funded multiple endowments at Children’s Hospital - two $1.5 million endowments—one in pediatric cardiovascular surgery and another in support of the Angel One helicopter transport program—and one $1 million endowment in support of the hospital’s imaging and radiation program.
The program pledged to contribute all funds raised from 2008 to 2013 to help fund a new Trauma Unit, a state-of-the- art facility that will treat the state’s most seriously injured children as part of the new South Wing. In late 2011, ACH asked Log A Load to extend this commitment and add an additional $2 million from 2013-2017 fundraising efforts, designated as follows: $1 million to Emergency Services and $1 million to the Trauma Program. To honor this pledge, ACH named the new Emergency Department for Log A Load For Kids of Arkansas. In 2017, Log A Load for Kids committed to raising $1.5 million over two years to fund the cardiothoracic surgery endowment chair. With this endowment fulfilled, the organization is working on a new commitment to Arkansas Children’s that has yet to be announced.
The Bradley County Log A Load For Kids event will begin with the doors opening at 5:00 p.m. to view auction items followed by the barbecue dinner, guest speakers, live and silent auctions and results from the drawings. Tickets may be purchased at the door or call 870-820-2487, 870-820-2365 or 870-820-2528. Individual tickets are $25 each. To sponsor a table, please call any of the numbers listed.
• Date: September 14, 2019
• Time: 5:00 p.m.
• Place: Immanuel Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine Street, Warren, AR
No comments:
Post a Comment