YMCA Century Fund Drive Underway

As previously announce the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County is in the mist of a fund drive in celebration of the 100th year anniversary of the Y. Money raised will be utilized to repair and upgrade the swimming pool and to expand and upgrade the fitness facilities. All contributions are tax-deductible. To donate or secure additional information call or visit the Y on Main Street in Warren. Call 870-226-2404 for information.
The Y Board has contributed over $14,000.00 to the project to start the campaign. The Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County is a stable of recreation services in the area for youth and adults. Warren is the smallest community in America with a full service YMCA. The facility is operated on membership fees and annual donations. The community has always strongly supported the Y and its services.
Please contribute! Any amount will be appreciated and will be helpful. Organizations and individuals may give along with businesses.
