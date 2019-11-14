Warren School Board Holds Hearing On Master Facilities Plan

Mr. Cornish went on to report that the plan calls for work to be done on the existing Eastside Building in 2021-2022 if state funding is not approved for a new building next year. Another project to be pursued for 2022-2023 is new heating and cooling systems for the Middle School and Brunson. There were no public comments made and the board approved the Master Plan. The plan is subject to being changed or revised each year.
In other business, the school approved a memorandum of understanding with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office to provide a school resource officer for the Warren School District. If approved by Bradley County it will result in a full time Deputy working in the schools. The school will be billed for the salary by the county.
The board voted to remove buildings on property the school has purchased on North Martin Street and approved a statement of assurance of drivers education as well as a bus agreement lease with Midland State Bank.
Next, the board voted to approve a contract with Simmons & Son to build secondary security entrances for all schools in the district.
The monthly financial report was presented and approved. The superintendent gave his monthly update.
In personnel matters the following actions were taken by the board:
1. Accepted the resignation of Yashika Hicks as WHS Administrative Assistant/WMS Cheer Coach.
2. Hired johnny Brown as JROTC Instructor, pending approval of his CNACI background investigation.
3. Hired Chasity Marshall as WHS Library Media Assistant.
Early in the meeting, all school administrators gave brief reports.
No comments:
Post a Comment