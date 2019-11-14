Thursday, November 14, 2019

Warren School Board Holds Hearing On Master Facilities Plan

In conjunction with the monthly school board meeting conducted November 12th, the board heard an update and conducted a public hearing on the District's Master Facilities Plan.  Superintendent Bryan Cornish went over the plan in some detail.  He told the board, and those in attendance, that the number one project for the school had been to make emergency repairs to the current gym in order to correct safety issues.  That work has been completed.  He indicated the next priority is to construct a new Eastside building.  Efforts are underway to secure state funding to pay a large portion of the cost.  He stated that a final decision will be known by May, 2020 if Warren is to receive state assistance.  Another part of the request made by the District was to get state funding to help build a new gym.  That project has been turned down.  Any plan to construct a gym will require 100% local funding.

Mr. Cornish went on to report that the plan calls for work to be done on the existing Eastside Building in 2021-2022 if state funding is not approved for a new building next year.  Another project to be pursued for 2022-2023 is new heating and cooling systems for the Middle School and Brunson.  There were no public comments made and the board approved the Master Plan.  The plan is subject to being changed or revised each year.

In other business, the school approved a memorandum of understanding with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office to provide a school resource officer for the Warren School District.  If approved by Bradley County it will result in a full time Deputy working in the schools.  The school will be billed for the salary by the county.

The board voted to remove buildings on property the school has purchased on North Martin Street  and approved a statement of assurance of drivers education as well as a bus agreement lease with Midland State Bank.

Next, the board voted to approve a contract with Simmons & Son to build secondary security entrances for all schools in the district.

The monthly financial report was presented and approved.  The superintendent gave his monthly update.

In personnel matters the following actions were taken by the board:

1. Accepted the resignation of Yashika Hicks as WHS Administrative Assistant/WMS Cheer Coach.

2. Hired johnny Brown as JROTC Instructor, pending approval of his CNACI background investigation.

3.  Hired Chasity Marshall as WHS Library Media Assistant.

Early in the meeting, all school administrators gave brief reports.
at 8:53 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)