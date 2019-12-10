The Medicine Cabinet Opens With Ribbon Cutting

The official opening of The Medicine Cabinet was held Tuesday morning, December 10 and was celebrated by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new pharmacy is located at 319 South Main and is owned and operated by sisters Ashley Lucky and Lauren Lynch, the daughters of James Ray and Olivia Young. Business hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. til 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. til 12:30 p.m. Th pharmacy also has a drive through window which is now open.
The ribbon cutting was attended by friends and family, and a number of members of the Chamber of Commerce.
The Medicine Cabinet will hold an open house Friday, December 20. Drawings will be held for door prizes.
