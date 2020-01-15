Beginner Quilting Classes Offered

The Bradley County Extension Office will be offering beginner quilting classes. Each participant will need to have basic sewing skills and provide their own sewing machines in good working condition. Dates and times will be determined at a later date. If enough interest is shown, classes will be scheduled. Anyone that is interested needs to contact Michelle Carter at 870-226-8410 by January 28th.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
