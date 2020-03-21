Saturday, March 21, 2020

Missing Puppies Near old Camden Road

They came up missing Wednesday afternoon when the kids let them out.  We live on the old Camden road.

There will be a reward for whoever finds or give information on who had them!  They are both male, named Coba and Rocky.

Please call 870-443-1703
