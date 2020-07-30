Biologists planting seeds for future fishing at Lake Monticello

MONTICELLO — With blistering summer heat upon us, most anglers reserve their fishing for the relative comfort of early morning. Fisheries biologists working on Lake Monticello took to that same schedule when they conducted a massive habitat project on the lakebed of Lake Monticello in Drew County last week. Getting an early start Monday through Friday, 15 biologists from across the state joined forces to create an extensive labyrinth of wooden cover in key portions of the lake while it is undergoing repairs.
No comments:
Post a Comment