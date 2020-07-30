Pastimes: Civic Clubs now and then….

I’ve been enamored by the recent past history of the Town with the Red Brick Streets, since hitting the big 6-5 this year.
Now don’t let the Pastime headline fool you, I’ll not venture into the real civic clubs of Warren – those of the Junior Auxiliary or the GFWC – too complex and go back way too far in their origins for me.
In fact, the late Ellen Compton of Fayetteville had a great description of the women’s clubs in Warren she told me not too long before her death in 2019.
“I’ll never forget my mother, when living in Warren said it was a great town for Women’s Clubs,” Ellen said. “She said there were several women’s groups that met and the meetings were of the very highest caliber.”
