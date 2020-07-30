New Boxing club sets up shop in downtown Warren

For the last eight years the club has operated as SEARK Martial Arts Academy in Monticello. Several of the fighters involved with the academy acquired 15 state titles in Louisiana and Arkansas under Clint Armstrong of Lake Village. The group decided to bring boxing to Warren and train champions.
Last December, 2019 they sponsored the boxing matches conducted at the old armory in Warren.
Cecil Contreras has competed and won titles in the Arkansas Silver Gloves, Golden Gloves, Jr. Olympics and the Louisiana stage games. Sergio Roque has won titles in Golden Gloves and Louisiana state games. Charles Stringfellow has won titles two years in a row at the Louisianastate games. Both Cecil and Charles have competed against fighters in the top 10 of the country in their weight class.
More information will be coming as the Warren Boxing Club moves forward.
Pictured are:
Delfino Castillo,III (student)
Charles and Austin Stringfellow (coach and fighter)
Cecil Contreras
Ed Hill (coach)
Sergio Roque
